Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates $76.00 Price Target for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Okta to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Okta stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.21. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $244.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Okta by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Okta by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Okta by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Okta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

