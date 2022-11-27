Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. International Business Machines comprises about 1.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in International Business Machines by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 774,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,585 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 802,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

