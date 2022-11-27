Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $925,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.37. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

