Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 35.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $71,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

