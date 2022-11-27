Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,985 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 122.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $309.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $311.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

