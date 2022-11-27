Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

NYSE:UPS opened at $182.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

