Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $43,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC opened at $167.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

