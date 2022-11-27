WOO Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.59 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $144.85 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,657,247 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

