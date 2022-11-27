Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 520 ($6.15) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 640 ($7.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.69) to GBX 560 ($6.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 796 ($9.41).

Workspace Group Price Performance

WKP opened at GBX 445.60 ($5.27) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 335.20 ($3.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 893 ($10.56). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 535.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £853.94 million and a PE ratio of 524.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

About Workspace Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,705.88%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

