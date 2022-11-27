Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 520 ($6.15) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 640 ($7.57).
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.69) to GBX 560 ($6.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 796 ($9.41).
Workspace Group Price Performance
WKP opened at GBX 445.60 ($5.27) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 335.20 ($3.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 893 ($10.56). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 535.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £853.94 million and a PE ratio of 524.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Workspace Group Cuts Dividend
About Workspace Group
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.