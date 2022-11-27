XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

XL Fleet Stock Performance

NYSE XL opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. XL Fleet has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Insider Transactions at XL Fleet

In other XL Fleet news, CEO Eric M. Tech purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares in the company, valued at $968,711.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XL Fleet

About XL Fleet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 80.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the first quarter worth about $923,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 50.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 36.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.