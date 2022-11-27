XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
XL Fleet Stock Performance
NYSE XL opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. XL Fleet has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.14.
Insider Transactions at XL Fleet
In other XL Fleet news, CEO Eric M. Tech purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares in the company, valued at $968,711.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XL Fleet
About XL Fleet
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
Further Reading
