yearn.finance Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $6,142.49 or 0.37892599 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $225.05 million and $20.72 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
