Zcash Achieves Market Cap of $662.94 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $41.98 or 0.00253777 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $662.94 million and $26.44 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00089831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,793,538 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

