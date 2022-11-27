Zcash Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $659.39 million and approximately $27.43 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $41.75 or 0.00251599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00089291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,794,662 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.