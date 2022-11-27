ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.95

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 2.95 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 45.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
ZIM opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
