Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $235.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

