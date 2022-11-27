ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target Cut to $32.80

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $40.30 to $32.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZTO. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
