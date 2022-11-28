12,460,183 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,460,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,881,000. QuidelOrtho comprises approximately 20.9% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 29.77% of QuidelOrtho as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $87.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

