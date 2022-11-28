1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONEM. Jefferies Financial Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $32,109.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,274,827 shares of company stock valued at $73,009,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,277,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,156,000 after acquiring an additional 123,246 shares during the period. Addition Three General Partner L.P. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $86,447,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,896,000 after acquiring an additional 98,102 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

