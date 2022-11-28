24,492 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,684. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

