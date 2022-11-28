42,869 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after buying an additional 999,235 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 371.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 696,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after buying an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 56.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,341,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after buying an additional 482,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.24. 58,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

