43,244 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after buying an additional 1,246,560 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 1,163,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,484. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.