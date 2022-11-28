Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 185000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

