AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.56. 65,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $282.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

