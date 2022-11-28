AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 92,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,980,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,676,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,084,000 after purchasing an additional 326,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.52. 40,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.91. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $282.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.