Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a growth of 360.4% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AOD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. 586,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
