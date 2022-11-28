Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a growth of 360.4% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. 586,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,755,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,504,000 after acquiring an additional 573,255 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,535,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,201 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,192,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 806,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period.

