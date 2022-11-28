Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,400 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the October 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Shares of ABMD traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.83. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

