Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,927 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $68,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.31. The company had a trading volume of 56,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $694.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

