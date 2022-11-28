Adshares Market Cap Hits $46.58 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00008531 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $46.58 million and $529,090.96 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00025045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002137 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000740 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,576 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

