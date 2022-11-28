Aion Trading Up 26.8% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and $5.20 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00119170 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00226889 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00051416 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00060260 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

