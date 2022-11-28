Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s 3rd Largest Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,963 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 7.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 810,794 shares of company stock valued at $91,682,434 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.19. 84,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $191.73.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

