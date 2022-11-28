Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 313.4% from the October 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
