Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$157.17 million during the quarter.

