Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s 5th Largest Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $402,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 361,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,237,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

