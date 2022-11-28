AlpInvest Partners B.V. Sells 204,024 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lowered its position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,024 shares during the period. Rover Group comprises about 0.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 398.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 632,126 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rover Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rover Group by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,978 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROVR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,625. The company has a market cap of $848.94 million, a PE ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

