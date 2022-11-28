Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APELY remained flat at $19.50 during trading on Monday. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. Alps Alpine has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.69.
About Alps Alpine
