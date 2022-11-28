Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Alps Alpine Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY remained flat at $19.50 during trading on Monday. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. Alps Alpine has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

About Alps Alpine

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.