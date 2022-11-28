American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $78,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $534.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.97 and a 200-day moving average of $498.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

