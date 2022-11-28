American International Group Inc. Has $36.55 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,694 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $211.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,301. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.17 and its 200-day moving average is $214.72. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

