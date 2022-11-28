American International Group Inc. Has $48.33 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,643. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.