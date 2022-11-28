American International Group Inc. Sells 3,716 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,718,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 2.51% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $33,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,378. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.