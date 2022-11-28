American International Group Inc. Sells 7,347 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.3 %

TXN stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.71. 58,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,018. The firm has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.53.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

