American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,904 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $197.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

