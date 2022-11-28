American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 2,280.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IFNY stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,708. American Noble Gas has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

