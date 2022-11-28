American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 2,280.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
American Noble Gas Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of IFNY stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,708. American Noble Gas has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.
American Noble Gas Company Profile
