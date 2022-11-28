Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $160.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.75. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.