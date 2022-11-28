Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Amerigo Resources Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $160.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.75. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
