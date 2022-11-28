Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 4.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $285.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,810. The company has a market cap of $152.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.51 and its 200 day moving average is $249.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

