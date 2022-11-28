Amp (AMP) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Amp has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Amp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Amp has a market capitalization of $123.65 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.09 or 0.07441013 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00485634 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.84 or 0.29538579 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Buying and Selling Amp
