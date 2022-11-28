Ampleforth 24 Hour Volume Tops $164,008.60 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $46.46 million and approximately $164,008.60 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00006213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

