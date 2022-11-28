Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) PT at GBX 1,977.83

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,961.17 ($23.19).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($29.92) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,854 ($33.75) to GBX 1,207 ($14.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.10) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,282.70 ($15.17) on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,930 ($34.65). The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 580.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,286.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,653.03.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

