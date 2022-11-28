Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target at $71.46

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at $198,677,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $89.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.