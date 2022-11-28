Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT at $16.08

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

Several analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $11.02 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,432,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

