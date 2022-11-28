Analyzing Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41% WeTrade Group 24.22% 19.82% 14.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and WeTrade Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.87%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

This table compares Cipher Mining and WeTrade Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A WeTrade Group $14.38 million 12.88 $5.18 million N/A N/A

WeTrade Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WeTrade Group beats Cipher Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

